They reveal that Chabelo would be Evicted due to an aggressive cancer and has already said GOODBYE to his family

In the last few hours, reports emerged about the delicate state of health of Xavier Lopezthe television host better known as ‘chabelo‘, who suffers from an aggressive form of cancer that puts his life at risk, to the extent that it is already said hopeless and fired of all his family before leaving, because the doctors give him little hope of life.

The foregoing was reported by TV Notas magazine, which in its weekly edition stated that, chabelo I was hopeless and that he had begun to say goodbye to his loved ones after having suffered from an aggressive cancer that is invading all his organs and that is about to end one of the most brilliant careers of show business in Mexico.

Source link

