They reveal that Chabelo would be Evicted due to an aggressive cancer and has already said GOODBYE to his family

In the last few hours, reports emerged about the delicate state of health of Xavier Lopezthe television host better known as ‘chabelo‘, who suffers from an aggressive form of cancer that puts his life at risk, to the extent that it is already said hopeless and fired of all his family before leaving, because the doctors give him little hope of life.

The foregoing was reported by TV Notas magazine, which in its weekly edition stated that, chabelo I was hopeless and that he had begun to say goodbye to his loved ones after having suffered from an aggressive cancer that is invading all his organs and that is about to end one of the most brilliant careers of show business in Mexico.

Related news

Weeks ago, TV Notas also stated that chabelo He suffered from senile dementia and early Alzheimer’s, after an interview with his son, Xavier López Miranda, who assured that his father had had complicated years with health problems derived from his 87 years of life.

According to the magazine version, at the end of 2021 the health of chabelo began to deteriorate greatly, due to an aggressive cancer that began to invade his body, so during this 2022 the situation became even more complex, so the actor already said goodbye to his beings dear.

Dim forecasts say that every child’s friend is in the last moments of life after this aggressive form of cancer appeared to leave him hopeless.

Chabelo has already said goodbye to his best friend: TV Notes

TV Notas replied to the testimony of the best friend of chabelo who is a lawyer from Juriquilla in Querétaro, and told them that there was no hope for the actor, who at 87 was practically hopeless by the doctors who attend to his case and went to say goodbye in person to him after the diagnosis of cancer without a cure.

The cancer is spread in several organs of the body, there is no hope, they gave up on it! it sounds very loud, but there is nothing to do, only a miracle could save him. He has been a very strong man, a warrior, and his strong character has helped him, but unfortunately added to that, he has other ailments that bring great sadness to the family.

He noted that the Xavier Lopezz already said goodbye to him and that now only his son and his wife take care of the Health of chabeloafter the actor did not want to undergo stronger treatments to extend his life.

They have cried a lot, it hurts their children to see the deterioration of their father. What helps them is that, thank God, Don Xavier still has moments of lucidity, and when they don’t stop telling him how much they love him, it’s like saying goodbye to him.

Chabelo breaks the silence before the rumors about his death

Despite the rain of rumors that indicated that chabelo It would hopelessit is the same actor who through social networks breaks the silence and claims to be in good health after having overcome cancer, while he is retired after 70 years in which he gave himself to the public.

Xavier Lopez thanked the public for their affection, which is aware of his state of health, thus denying the information that TV Notas had released about an alleged state of Health delicate and had made chabelo say goodbye to your loved ones.

This information was invalidated after chabelo He broke the silence about his alleged delicate state of health caused by cancer, which he has already overcome.