They reveal that Eduin Caz would have been unfaithful to his wife with a trans woman, who is it?

They assure that there are two photographs that would evidence the artist.

By: Muse Style Writing March 29, 2022 2:10 p.m.

Through social networks, rumors have begun about what could be a new love scandal in the life of Eduin Caz.

The Instagram account that is located as ‘the_teletuby’which is dedicated to sharing information from the world of entertainment, published a series of stories in which it ensures that the singer would have been unfaithful to his wife with a trans woman

“They are informing me that Eduin was not only unfaithful to his wife with the girl in the video, but with a famous and beautiful, by the way, trans girl named Dailine originally from Sinaloa during 2019 and 2020,” he wrote.

Is there evidence?

In the Instagram account they stressed that said information had already circulated strongly among the trans community for two years since Dailine had allegedly shown 2 photographs of the vocalist, never published on their networks, in a hotel; However, the young woman never wanted to make them public.

Finally, the Instagram user mentioned that it is a matter of time before these images are filtered and, with the intention of showing that Eduin does know the young trans, the account shared a screenshot in which it is seen that the singer follow the Dailine account, whose username is: _bienportada.

It should be noted that so far everything is a rumor because there is no evidence that this relationship has existed.