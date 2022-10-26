They reveal that Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde had strong problems before Harry Styles

USA.- The problems between the ex-spouses Olivia Wilde Y Jason Sudeikis are prior to the romance of the director of Don’t Worry Darling with Harry Stylesaccording to sources close to the couple.

“There is no easy way to end a long-term relationship,” a source told the magazine. People in this week’s edition regarding claims the couple’s former nanny made in an interview with the DailyMail. “Before there were problems between them.”

Regardless of what anyone else says about their relationship, no one but the two of them knows what happened and why they broke up. Jason and Olivia are co-parents and they are doing well with it. Custody issues between them from before have not stood in the way of both parents being with their children, the source adds.

Sudeikis, 47, and Wilde, 38, began dating in 2011 and were engaged for several years before splitting in November 2020. A source from outside the industry and celebrity says that despite the breakup, the ex-spouses are united in their shared parenting priorities involving their daughter daisy, 6 years old, and her son otis, Out of 8.

Olivia and Jason have pretty much worked things out and are sharing custody of their kids in a mature way,” says the source. “The split was unpleasant, but they’ve moved on. They will always have to communicate and be adults because they have two children together

As for Wilde’s relationship with Styles, 28, they are simply trying to move forward peacefully:

Olivia and Harry have a dynamic relationship that is filled with admiration and respect for each other,” says the source who is involved in the show.

The couple, who began dating during the production of Don’t Worry DarlingThey currently spend time together at The Angels, where the singer is playing shows for the next few weeks.

Harry and Olivia are great. They are better than ever,” adds a separate source. “They rise above this kind of thing all the time, and they are just moving forward with their relationship and are happy and prosperous.

Source: Pure Show