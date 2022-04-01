They reveal that lung transplant saves a patient diagnosed with terminal lung cancer

Six months after the operation, the patient shows no signs of cancer in his body. This brings new hope for lung cancer patients

Team performs surgery on patient. Photo: Shutterstock.

In a first for Northwestern Medicine, surgeons have successfully performed a double lung transplant in a patient with terminal lung cancer. The patient, Albert Khoury, 54, of Chicago, is a non-smoker who was diagnosed with lung cancer early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Six months after his transplant, Khoury’s new lungs are working fine, and there are currently no signs of cancer left in his body, giving hope to other patients with advanced stages of this deadly disease.

“Lung transplantation for lung cancer is extremely rare, with few reported cases,” said Dr. Ankit Bharat, chief of thoracic surgery at Northwestern Medicine and executive director of the Canning Thoracic Institute, which is also a member of the Robert Roberts Comprehensive Cancer Center. H. Lurie of Northwestern University. “For patients with stage 4 cancer, lung transplantation is considered a complete ‘no-no,’ but since Albert’s cancer was confined to his chest alone, we were confident that we could remove all of the cancer during surgery and save his life.”

In early 2020, Khoury was working as a cement finisher for the Chicago Department of Transportation, framing and fixing concrete and sidewalks, when he developed back pain, sneezing, chills and cough with mucus. Khoury thought it was COVID-19, but then she started coughing up blood and called his primary care doctor.

“They discovered a stage lung cancer 1, but due to the rise of COVID-19, I was unable to start treatment right away. In July 2020, my cancer grew to stage 2 and after several chemotherapy treatments it continued to grow to stage 3 and 4. doctors from other health systems They told me there was no chance of survival,” Khoury explained. “But then my sister saw a news story about lung transplants being pioneered for COVID-19 patients at Northwestern Medicine and encouraged me to make an appointment. to see if a lung transplant might be an option.

Khoury met with Dr. Young Chae, a medical oncologist at Northwestern Medicine’s Lurie Cancer Center, who wanted to try other treatment options before considering a lung transplant. Up to that time, no lung transplant in patients with lung cancer at Northwestern Medicine. However, Khoury’s health continued to decline and she ended up in the intensive care unit on a ventilator with pneumonia and sepsis.

“The two lungs of Albert were full of cancerand day by day its saturation of oxygen decreased. I walked out of his hospital room and thought, ‘Could a lung transplant really be an option?’ Dr. Chae wondered. Albert’s situation. The team did an evaluation of the transplant and found Albert to be suitable. Fortunately, the tumor was only located in the chest, completely enveloping both of his lungs, but had not spread to other parts of the body, which is a rare feature for the patient. stage lung cancer 4.”

After spending two weeks on the transplant waiting list, Khoury received her new lungs on September 25, 2021. During the seven-hour operation, surgeons had to be extremely meticulous not to let trillions of cancer cells from the old lungs spilled into Khoury’s chest cavity or into his bloodstream.

“One of the biggest fears when transplanting anyone with cancer is the risk of recurrence after transplantation,” said Dr. Bharat. “All transplant patients need medication to control their immune system, which has an immunosuppressive effect. The concern is that if someone’s immune system is suppressed and they have persistent cancer cells in the body, they will come back very quickly.”

“Six months after the transplant, we are delighted with Albert’s progress. He does not require oxygen and is leading a normal life,” added Dr. Chae. “The collaboration that occurred on this case is one of our strengths at Northwestern Medicine and seeing Albert happy is the greatest reward.”

“My life went from zero to one hundred thanks to Northwestern Medicine,” Khoury said. “I haven’t seen this smile on my face for over a year, but now I can’t stop smiling. My medical team never gave up on me.”

Since the result was so satisfactory, Drs. Bharat and Chae are developing a new set of protocols to treat lung cancer patients at Northwestern Medicine, and they are currently in the process of starting a clinical registry to follow the evolution of these patients over time. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States among men and women, accounting for nearly 25 percent of all cancer deaths.

