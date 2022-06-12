They reveal that Shakira found a “prohibited” video on a phone that Piqué had hidden

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thanks for your understanding”.

Eight days have passed since the Colombian artist, Shakira, and the Spanish soccer player, Gerard Piqué, announced their separation, after twelve years of relationship, through a brief statement released by their communication agency.

Despite the request expressed by both celebrities, the Spanish media have revealed some details of the couple. The first is that the soccer player would have been unfaithful to the Colombian with a 20-year-old girl, according to journalist Emilio Pérez Rozas.

The speculations began before the breakup of the relationship was confirmed. On May 28, it would have been released in the review Hello! that the singer would have suffered a strong anxiety attack, as a result of her separation from her partner. However, the artist denied this information through her Twitter account and shared with her followers that her father would have suffered a fall and that she is recovering.

Likewise, this week, the medium TV Notas indicated that the artist would have discovered a phone hidden from Piqué, in the closet of the main room, in which the Spaniard would have supposedly kept a “forbidden” video.

According to international media, this would not have been the first time that the footballer has been unfaithful to Shakira, who allegedly tried to recover the relationship on several occasions, without success. At the time, the singer and the soccer player assured that they did not need to get married to formalize their relationship and now they already live in different places, assured the journalist Laura Fa.