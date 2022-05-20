They reveal that Vladimir Putin would have a granddaughter with the surname of his worst enemy: Zelensky

Katerina Tikhonova, deputy director of the Mathematical Research Institute of Complex Systems at Moscow State University, daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is seen on a screen while taking part in a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021 (REUTERS / Evgenia Novozhenina)

A daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin would be in a relationship with the former director of the Bavarian State Balletwith whom he had a daughter in 2017, revealed a journalistic investigation on Thursday.

According to reports, Igor Zelensky52, has a serious and long-term relationship with Putin’s youngest daughter Katerina Tikhonova35, the Russian media outlet reported on Thursday iStories and the german news site Der Spiegel.

Tikhonova and Zelensky have a daughter who was born in 2017around the time Tikhonova divorced Kirill Shamalov, a billionaire son of oligarch Nikolai Shamalovwho is a friend of Putin and a member of his closest circle.

In this way, Putin would have a granddaughter who bears the same last name as the man who stood up to his illegal invasion of Ukraine, the ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

iStories based its investigation on flight logs obtained from sources at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport, as well as emails from Russia’s presidential security service that detail the family’s relocation to Germany.

Flight logs reportedly identify Tikhonova, Zelensky and their daughter who arrived on the same 2019 Munich-Moscow charter flight with a host of nannies and bodyguards.

Igor Zelensky is the former director of the Bavarian State Ballet

The outlet also said it got an email received by a presidential security guard in October 2019 with the subject line “Moving to Germany.”

Total, iStories claimed to have data on more than 50 flights made by Tikhonova between Moscow and Munich between 2017 and 2019. The outlet also said it had scanned copies of passports belonging to Tikhonova, Zelensky and his unnamed daughter.

Zelensky retired from the Bavarian State Ballet in April, citing “private family circumstances”. The decision also came shortly after he was summoned to the German Ministry of Science and Arts to explain his ties to the Russian-linked cultural heritage foundation.

serge dornythe artistic director of the ballet, later admitted in a conversation with some Russian pranksters that Zelensky “did not make that decision on his own.”

“We had a conversation and I led him to this conclusion”Dorney said.

iStories also quoted an unnamed source from the Bavarian State Ballet as confirming that Zelensky is “probably the partner of Putin’s daughter.”

Not much is officially known about Putin’s family, other than that he has two daughters with his ex-wife, Lyudmila.

Vladimir Putin with his ex-wife and daughters (Zuma Wire/Shutterstock)



The Kremlin has sought to keep information about the women, as well as their families and alleged connections to major Russian companies, out of the public domain, citing “safety reasons”.

Independent Russian and international media identified the two women as Katerina Tikhonova Y Maria Vorontsova36 years old.

Tikhonova, 35, Putin’s youngest daughter, was linked to a $1.6 billion project to develop a science center and startup incubator near Moscow State University. She also headed the artificial intelligence center of an elite school and the National Fund for Intellectual Development. Both are managed by the Innopraktika foundation, which has Putin associatesincluding Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin and Gazprombank head Andrei Akimov as board trustees.

Vorontsova, 36, is an endocrinologist. She is part owner of a medical company called Nomekospecializing in high-tech diagnoses and treatments.

The daughters have given interviews to the media, but never identified themselves as Putin’s daughters. They have rarely appeared on camera as adults, although Tikhonova was seen participating in a rock and roll acrobatic competition in Switzerland in 2013 and in Poland in 2014.

Both women have been sanctioned by the United States and the European Union in recent weeks in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

