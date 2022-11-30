They reveal the death of migrant workers in the construction of stadiums for Qatar 2022

A member of the organization Qatar World Cup 2022 revealed in an interview with the British chain Talk TV, that at least between 400 and 500 migrant workers of the construction sector lost their lives in the preparations for the World Cupa fact that is recognized for the first time in public after multiple rumors that were previously denied or even hidden.

The information released by the aforementioned British media indicates that Hassan Al Thawadi, a member of the organizing committee, did not deny that there have been deaths in the work leading up to Qatar 2022 As reported by The Guardian, however, the figure released by the manager is far from the figure that was previously revealed.

It also highlights that prior to this interview, Qatar had only acknowledged the death of just 40 construction workers during preparations for the World Cupso the new figure increases more than 10 times the official numbers.

“Each year security at these sites is improving. I think that in general, the need for a labor reform indicates that improvements must be made. This is something that we recognized before carrying out the candidacy. The best that have been produced has not been for the World Cup. We have had to do them because of our values,” Al Thawadi admitted.

Regarding the number of dead workers, The manager assured that it is “between 400 and 500″. “I don’t have the exact number, but one death is one death, it’s already too many. It’s clear and simple”., added.