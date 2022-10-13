they reveal the devastating reaction she had when she saw her children having fun with Clara Chía

It seems that the relationship between Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí, is getting more and more serious, since the footballer has not only tried to get his children to get along with her, but now he is surprised to buy a property settle with it.

Although the footballer has not confirmed their romantic relationship, according to paparazzo Jordín Martín, Shakira’s ex is very much in love with the 23-year-old girl, which is why he acquired the property, because in his plans is that they live together very soon.

The property, which is very close to the singer’s house, is not yet inhabited by the player and his partner, but it is expected that they will soon become their love nest, according to Martin during his intervention in the “mouth to mouth” program

The residence is located near the mansion in which the Colombian currently lives. The house is located in a fairly elite area of ​​Barcelona and everything seems to indicate that Pique has already made the purchase, giving almost four million euros.

Jordi Martin also revealed that Gerard and Clara Chía dedicated themselves to provoking Shakira and for this reason the couple are constantly seen together and in places that at the time were very vocal with the Spaniards.

A few weeks ago, the interpreter of “I congratulate you” offered a revealing interview in which she expressed her feelings about her current romantic situation, in addition to the fact that in the next few days she will release her new song “Monotonía ”, which is supposed to address the question of his separation, exposing some details.