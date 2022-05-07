they reveal the face and the first name of their daughter

This Saturday, May 7, 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez revealed, for the first time, the face and the first name of their daughter born a few days ago. And she is adorable!

It was April 18. Pregnant with twins, Georgina Rodriguez, the companion of Cristiano Ronaldo, gave birth. Unfortunately, one of the babies was stillborn, their little boy. A terrible tragedy for the couple for whom the smile of their little girl warmed her heart a little.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. This is the greatest pain a parent can feel. Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with hope and happiness”, they confided then.

Georgina Rodriguez introduces her daughter

Since then, the two lovebirds have returned to their home with their little girl. Cristiano Ronaldo has even resumed competition with his Manchester United teammates. The football star does not miss to pay tribute to her little boy in each of his matches.

If they published their first family snapshot with their daughter a few days after her birth, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez had not yet revealed her face, or even her first name. It is now done.

On Instagram, Georgina Rodriguez unveiled some pictures of her little baby. The opportunity to discover his beautiful face. In the caption, she said:

Bella Esmeralda 💚 180422

Clichés that melt the web

And the least we can say is that the little girl is adorable. In one of the snaps, we can see her smiling as she sleeps peacefully. Something to melt the canvas. Moreover, many Internet users have commented on this publication. Everyone is under the spell of this little girl who has knew how to make his parents smile again.

It remains to be seen now who she looks like the most! To his dad or his mom? What do you think ?