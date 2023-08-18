They reveal the fortunes of Shakira, her loved ones and his ex-wife, Who Has More Money?

How much wealth he has, it became known shakira And her boyfriend, could it be that the singer has a lot more money than the rest?

With the change in the life of the interpreter of Inevitable to stay away from the controversy living in Miami with her ex Gerard Piqué, many celebrities tried to win the heart of the Colombian. Some of the names included in the list were Tom Cruise, Lewis Hamilton, Jimmy Butler and even Drake.

Recall that Shakira was spotted at a private party, which led to rumors of a romance between the two. However, recently the fate of each of the singer’s lovers was revealed. Do you like them rich?

One of the first celebrities with whom the 46-year-old interpreter had a relationship was basketball player Jimmy Butler. The athlete made it to the Forbes list of highest paid athletes in 2023, albeit down a few spots, at number 41.

In that year alone, his earnings were $47.8 million, of which 37.8 came from his profession and another 10 from off-pitch businesses.

According to Forbes, Lewis Hamilton is the “most marketable athlete” in the world of motorsports. So far this year, the magazine has ranked him the 21st highest paid athlete of the year with a net worth of approximately $65 million. The outlet said that 55 of these were earned for her career and another 10 from endorsements and other business deals.

Similarly, rapper Drake also has many zeros in his bank account. For example, in 2019, Forbes estimated his net worth at $150 million. A year later, it ranked him 49th on the 100 highest paid celebrities, adding another $40 million to his 2020 net worth. Celebrity Net Worth estimates the “Laugh Now Cry Later” singer to have $250 million in her account this 2023.

However, the one who has more assets is none other than Tom Cruise, who she assures had “had her own little fight” with the singer. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the famous Hollywood actor has a net worth of $600 million.

Shakira, on the other hand, has become one of the most important singers in Latin America and has been described by Forbes Colombia as “the best-selling Colombian artist of all time”. The aforementioned magazine estimated Shakira’s net worth at $400 million in a note published in January 2023.

Although her boyfriends add up to millions of dollars, that is not the case with Piqué. The magazine reported in January 2022 that Piqué had come to FC Barcelona to earn around $12 million per season. However, in the last year he played, his salary dropped significantly. In January 2022, he himself revealed on Twitter that his salary was around $5 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the athlete and businessman has $80 million in his account.