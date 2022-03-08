They reveal the hiding place of the children and partner of Vladimir Putin during the Russian attacks on Ukraine

The report published by Page Six indicates that the former gymnast and her four children would be “locked up” in Switzerland.

For years various rumors have surfaced around the life of Vladimir Putin, his alleged relationship with former gymnast Alina Kabaeva, as well as the identity of his children. Now a new report indicates that the family of the Russian president would be hiding in a refuge located in Switzerland.

The recent publication of Page Six points out that the family would be “locked up” on private property in Switzerland, a territory that has repeatedly rejected the invasion of Ukraine and adopted a neutral position according to experts.

According to the source consulted by the media, “while Putin carries out his assault on Ukraine, attacking innocent citizens and causing a refugee crisis, his family is sheltered in a very private and very safe chalet somewhere in Switzerland, at least for now”.

Kabaeva is recognized in the sports world for having won gold in Olympic competitions. Despite remaining in the media’s sight, her sentimental relationship with the president has never been officially confirmed by either party.

Despite not being seen since 2018, she has maintained great interaction on her social networks. Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image/ https://twitter.com/2radl01/status/1500798309878972419/photo/1

The report published on Sunday details that the couple have four children together, including a pair of seven-year-old twins who were born in February 2015 in Lugano, Switzerland.

“All the children have Swiss passports,” the source said of Kabaeva, who is currently 38 years old.

On the other hand, Putin is the father of two other adult daughters: Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35, the product of his first marriage to former stewardess Lyudmila Shkrebneva, but they are also far removed from the reach of the media and outside of public attention.

The Russian leader and Shkrebneva had a relationship for 30 years and their divorce was confirmed until 2013; however, the Russian media Moskovsky Korrespondent shared a publication in 2008 detailing that Putin had already divorced and was planning to marry again, this time with Kabaeva, but this version was flatly denied by the Government and the Moscow authorities sanctioned closing in the middle.

To date it is unknown if the “most flexible woman in Russia”, as Kabaeva was called, will stay in Switzerland longer, taking into account the position of said government against the invasion of Ukrainian territory.

Alina Kabaeva has not been seen in any public place since 2018, when it was her last media interview and in which she tried to hide a ring on her ring finger and steadfastly refused to mention their relationship.

