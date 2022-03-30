They reveal the identity of the star witness in the case for the murder of Macho Camacho

Yesterday, the Department of Justice (DJ) of Puerto Rico informed the Bayamón Court of the identity of the star witness in the case against five defendants for the murder of former boxer Héctor “Macho” Camacho and his friend Alberto Mojica Marrero.

In a motion filed by Janet Parra Mercado, assistant prosecutor of the DJ’s Organized Crime Division, indicated that William Ojeda Ramos He is the main witness in relation to the complaints.

“Since the security circumstances of our witness have changed, we are in a position to release his name. The name of the witness is William Ojeda Ramos”, indicates the public motion filed by prosecutor Parra Mercado.

The Bayamón Court had established yesterday as a deadline for the Public Ministry to report the name or explain the reasons why the identity should be kept confidential.

Originally, Justice tried to keep the name secret until the moment he sat down to testify at the preliminary hearingfor fear that his safety was in danger.

According to what was expressed by the prosecutor at the exit of the courtroom, where the hearing was held on March 24, the witness is confined in a prison of the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation (DCR).

It appears from the authorities’ file that Ojeda Ramos was prosecuted for violations of the Controlled Substances Act. At the moment, it is unknown what type of knowledge or participation he has in relation to the case.

“You cannot put a person who is confined and who we know is confined in a witness shelter. That is nonsense,” said Parra Mercado at the time.

“We understand that the safety of a person and ensuring that a person continues to live is much more important than any other issue,” the prosecutor said during the hearing. However – for obvious reasons – the motion does not detail how the witness’s “security circumstances” changed.

The defendants are Wilfredo Rodríguez Rodríguez, Jesús Naranjo Adorno, Joshua Méndez Romero, Luis Ayala García and Juan Figueroa Rivera.

The controversy arose in the last hearing when Mr. Jorge Gordon, attorney for the defendant Rodríguez Rodríguez, claimed before Judge Elmer Rodríguez Díaz that the Public Ministry intended to keep the name of the witness who gave the affidavit for the complaints confidential.

“We have to investigate who that person is to ask the corresponding questions,” said Gordon, in a claim joined by the lawyers of the other defendants.

For his part, the judge had advanced his inclination not to allow the name to be reserved until the day the witness sat down to testify.

“If it is to report it that same day, the court will not allow it. I tell you in advance, ”he warned.

On the other hand, the motion of Mr. Pedro Rivera Martínez, Méndez Romero’s defense attorney, regarding alleged exculpatory evidence, has not been answered.

Rivera Martínez indicated that the Police indicated in 2012 that his client and Naranjo Adorno were released, after they turned themselves in, because the investigation at that time had found no evidence that they had participated in the crime.

The suspects face charges of conspiracy and first degree murder. Meanwhile, Rodríguez Rodríguez, Ayala García and Méndez Romero also face two accusations of carrying and firing a firearm and one charge of breaching the Law Against Organized Crime and Money Laundering.

On November 20, 2012, Camacho Matías was in the passenger side of a car and was waiting for his friend, Mojica Marrero, after leaving the Azuquita business on PR-167, when unknown individuals approached the vehicle and opened fire on both of them. .

Mojica Marrero died at the scene, while Camacho Matías, who was champion in three divisions of the main boxing organizations, died four days later at the Centro Médico hospital in Río Piedras.