Shakira and Gerard Piqué, with their children in the waters of the Mediterranean/Grosby Group

After the controversial separation between the Colombian singer Shakira and the Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, each one continues with their work activities: she as a judge in Dancing With Myself, a reality show American dance, and he on the courts and in his business as a businessman. However, there were several doubts about how this novel will continue in which the ownership of his children Milan and Sasha has not yet been defined, and how the heritage they share will be divided.

These weeks the mediatic separation of Shakira and Piqué was on everyone’s lips when from Europe they affirmed that the footballer would have been unfaithful to him: a theory indicates that it would have been with a 22-year-old blonde who studies and works as an event hostess in Barcelonaand the second theory indicates that it was with the mother of his partner Pablo Martin Paez Gavira, although over time it lost strength with the hours. The scandal took an international flight and both had to go out to confirm the separation through an official statement.

However, new information began to circulate regarding that moment in which the couple suffered a love break. The European media revealed the singer’s attitude after finding her ex-partner with another woman. According to the newspaper Brand from Spain, Shakira tried to rebuild her relationship with Piqué twice.

Shakira and Piqué: They reveal the intention that Shakira would have had after learning of Piqué’s infidelity

Despite the attempt, the couple could not rebuild the best years of their relationship after twelve years in which they had their two children. “We regret to confirm that we are separating”, said the statement that both shared on Saturday, and in which they confirmed the rumors of the Spanish press.

The possibility of a reconciliation by Shakira vanished and the problem now is the tenure of Milan and Sasha, since she would be willing to move from Spain and the player to stay in the country where he develops his football career. The money that they both reaped both in music and in sports means that we will probably have new news about how this love conflict in which their children are involved and the heritage they built together over these twelve years will culminate.

Continue reading the story

(VIDEO) Shakira confirms that she is separating from Gerard Piqué

How the love between Shakira and Piqué was born

The love between the Colombian singer and the Spanish soccer player was born twelve years ago at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when she became the interpreter of the contest’s song, “Waka Waka (This is Africa). In that same competition, Gerard Piqué led his team to the final in which he became champion with Andrés Iniesta, becoming the remembered final against the Netherlands.

From there, the couple became one of the most mediatic couples at an international level due to the success they both have in their respective fields and the interest generated by their personal lives. However, no one predicted that this couple would end in the worst way: he going to a single apartment and she wanting to emigrate from Spain.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Chris Evans follows Shakira back on Instagram, but Henry Cavill ignores her