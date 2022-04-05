They reveal the keys by which Mbappé meditates rejecting Real Madrid

“The only interest of Al Khelaifi (president of PSG) is to know what Kylian will do. I know that no one will believe me but he will sign his renewal in May ”, the journalist Daniel Riolo from RMC Sport reported with complete certainty, who was the same one who advanced the signing of Messi by the Parisians.

When everyone took as a fact his incorporation into the Real Madrid for the next campaign, today it seems that the matter has become complicated since the French player himself last Sunday left open the possibility of continuing in the ranks of the PSG.

the soap opera for Mbappe stay red hot. This Tuesday the French press has reported that the young striker would have decided to renew with the Paris Saint Germain.

Given this information, other types of news have emerged, such as the keys why Mbappé would have refused not to sign with the Real Madrid shirt.

The first key is that PSG’s plan would offer Kylian a new contract that would expire in June 2024 with a salary of 50 million euros net for each of the two seasons.

In addition, a more than juicy loyalty bonus of 100 ‘kilos’. Undoubtedly, dizzying and hardly rejectable figures that, if confirmed, would make the Frenchman gold.

Another important aspect is that PSG would be about to sign Zinedine Zidane as their coach for the next campaign to replace the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino.

“Zizou” is one of Mbappé’s idols, so he is an important factor in retaining the French star.

And finally they point out that Emmanuel Macron himself, president of France, would have personally asked Mbappé to renew with PSG.

The president’s request would have as a background the fact that the 2024 Olympic Games will be held in Paris. There is a desire for Kylian to be one of the images and icons of the event, arriving at it wearing the shirt of the Parisian team and not that of Real Madrid.