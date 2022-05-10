They reveal the last secret of Marilyn Monroe: who her father was

More than three years has taken the French Francois Pomesproducer and director of documentaries, meet the challenge that had been set to honor Marilyn Monroe on the 60th anniversary of the actress’s death: discover who her father was through the most cutting-edge analyses.

“I think one of the cracks that makes Marilyn’s destiny what it was is the absence of her parents. And more particularly that of her father”, says Pomès in an interview with EFE days before the premiere, on May 11, of her film“Marilyn Monroe, the dernière verite” (Marilyn Monroe, the last truth).

The news was advanced at the end of April by the magazine paris matchwho carried exclusive photos of a mysterious man as well as the artist’s hair that had allowed her DNA to be recovered and compare him with the descendants of this man. His name: Charles Stanley Gifford.

Pomès, co-founder of the production company specializing in science documentaries and Ancient Egypt Label News, says he has been fascinated by the figure of Monroe since childhood, when his parents used to take him to see classic movies. Her earliest memory of her on screen is “Whit skirts and being crazy”, which piqued his curiosity about the blonde temptation.

“Three or four years ago I thought about how I could mark this anniversary. There are many documentaries about Marilyn and hundreds of biographies and I wanted to contribute something different. I realized that only one piece of information was missing: the identity of his biological father,” says Pomès.

A laboratory in Texas (United States) and another in Toulouse (France) analyzed several hairs without knowing their origin: some came from Monroe’s hairdresser, that she cut them off the day in 1962 when she sang to John Fitzgerald Kennedy happy birthdayand another lock was picked up by the man who embalmed the actress after her death from an accidental barbiturate overdose later that year.

After two years of tests, only the Toulouse laboratory, with the scientist specializing in anthropobiology Ludovic Orlando to her head, she managed to recover 22% of the actress’s genome in 5% of DNA remains that remained in the hair.

Pomes acknowledges that the find is very lucky. Finding human remains in rootless hair is extremely difficult. But what was obtained was enough to make the comparison with the descendants of Gifford. “It was positive… bingo!”, says the producer.

A childhood of abandonment

At his birth, Norma Jeane Mortensonher real name, was registered under the surname of her mother’s ex-husband, Gladys Pearl Baker.

Baker had had several romantic relationships in 1925 and he never indicated to Monroe who his father really wasbut the actress always kept the photo of a mysterious man, with a mustache, fedora and trench coat, which she hung on the wall of her room as if it were Clark Gable.

Monroe spent her childhood among foster families and orphanages.since his mother was often hospitalized in psychiatric hospitals.

When she was successful, she tried to locate and visit Gifford, owner of the photo developing lab where Baker had been working, but he never wanted to meet her. “That was very violent for her”, argues Pomès.

The blonde temptation, one of the best-known icons of pop culture and only years after her death vindicated as a great actress and not just asex symbols”, was the result of a “affair” accident.

“Monroe was built without his parents. Her father never knew her. And in the Hollywood of the time growing up without a father and without a mother was complicated. Some fissures in Marilyn are linked to this abandonment, to that family framework that she did not have”, considers the director of the film, which is barely 50 minutes long.

22% of the Monroe genome found is kept in a computer safe. Her analysis could allow raising other unknowns about the actress: your ancestry, your predisposition to certain diseases or depressionor what he might have died of had it not been for the overdose.

“It would be opening Pandora’s box. But we won’t…unless other networks feel like making a documentary about what it might reveal.”, advances Pomès with an intriguing smile.

French television will reveal this Wednesday on the channel Toute l’Histoire the investigation as a whole, before the report is released in June in countries such as Belgium, Israel, Croatia and Spain.