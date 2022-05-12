They reveal the new villain of ‘Stranger Things 4’; Will be played by an actor from ‘Game of Thrones’

United States.- The Duffer brothers have called Stranger Things 4 your season of Game of Thrones . Turns out there are a couple of veterans of that epic fantasy among the cast. One of them is Joe Quinn.

It is not as recognizable as, for example, Kit Harington either Emily Clarke, but he does have a stake: Quinn played one of the winterfell guards who laugh incredulously at Arya Stark as Maisie Williams) when he arrives to meet his sister in the last season.

It was so much fun,” the actor told EW of that cameo. “I was a huge fan of the show. It was fun having a sword and being in Winterfell. I remember thinking that was pretty cool

Fans of the genre will more easily remember Quinn’s face after the premiere of the fourth season of stranger things this May 27. arrive in the city of Hawkins, Ind. in the crucial role of Eddie Munson, a total metalhead and leader ofl Hellfire Clubhe, the dungeons and dragons team fromThe Hawkins Institute which includes Mike (Finn Wolfhard)) Y Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo).

I don’t think it’s a part-time job,” Quinn says of Eddie. “It’s a real lifestyle.

Some of the stuff we got to do…” he says before pausing, “…which I can’t talk about, were great.” (That’s another similarity: Spoilers.) “There was a sequence in the woods . It was a night shoot. We got there and the whole forest was lit up. It was very exciting. There are some sequences that are just…” He pauses again. “It’s going to be huge, I think.

While part of the second season, divided into two parts, takes viewers to a suburb of California already a Russian internment camp, Hawkins arc is a mixture of “genre horror of David Cronenberg Y Scooby Doo”, Quinn says. “It’s weird. There’s a group of guys facing adversity and trying to get by, but it’s dark.”

That vibe comes from the new demo monster in town: Vecna. Although the actor can’t talk about the details (again, spoilers), we can piece together a few things. Vecna ​​is the name of an important D&D undead sorcerer who became so powerful that he was deified. Eddie is perhaps the expert on d&d from Hawkins. It’s no wonder he’s heavily involved in the mysterious goings-on involving this upside-down entity. One thing Quinn can say:

This season’s big threat is a true nod to the great horror baddies of the past. I think people will really respond to it.”

Volume I of the fourth season of Stranger Things will be released on May 27 and volume II will arrive on Netflix on July 1.