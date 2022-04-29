They reveal the ordeal suffered by the America players with Santiago Solari

America revived after the dark start of the tournament he had with Santiago Solari. The Argentine was facing his third tournament at the head of the men’s first team, but things got out of control and with each game that passed it was noticeable that the players were no longer with him.

His departure came at the beginning of March, just after the 1-1 draw against Querétaro at the Azteca. The directive thanked the Indiecito and from then on Fernando Ortíz recovered the group and the results are a possible direct classification of Liguilla, especially after being in the last places of the general table.

Faced with such a drastic change, rumors began to spread. It was speculated that the squad no longer wanted Solari to be their coach and therefore they began to make his bed; an attitude that many fans disapproved of.

The truth about the dismissal of Santiago Solari de América

Now, several months later, the journalist, Miguel Ángel Arizpe, went out to tell in his column From the Angel, that the Azulcremas soccer players did seek to run to Santiagobut it was all due to the treatment they previously received from the technician.

“Santiago (Solaris) he was an unbearable sucker who saw us less. There was never a great relationship, he did not stoop to being or talking to us; there was a barrier between him and the players. I understand what you want to write, and it’s good, but we got tired of having someone look down on us“, expressed a source inside Coapa to Arizpe.

With this it is shown that the relationship between players and coaching staff was brokenbut now with Tano at the helm, you can dream of fighting for the title of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 Tournament.

