They reveal the price of the ring that Toni Costa gave his girlfriend

Tony Costa has shown that he is increasingly in love and committed to Evelyn Beltranwith whom he has been in a relationship for months, although both have been highly criticized, the signs of love between the couple do not stop.

They were recently seen on a trip to the city of Atlanta, where Evelyn was wearing a ring. This object would have jumped the alarms of her followers, regarding a commitment of the couple.

Before the instance of the jewel, Beltrán decided to clarify that she is not yet engaged, however, the ring was a gift from her famous boyfriend.

Now through the “Gossip no like” program they revealed the price of the ring that he gave Evelyn since it caused a stir.

According to Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani, the incredible ring that he gave to his girlfriend, before entering the House of Celebrities, costs nothing more and nothing less than 15 dollars (approximately 300 Mexican pesos).

“He wants to leave all his little affairs arranged, allegedly the ring to the bichota and well, there is the ring, but they think we found that the ring costs 15 dollars,” said Elisa.

The drivers also assured that Toni Costa has financial problems: “Elisa I tell you something, Toni Costa has financial problems for that reason … Zumba does not leave money, that ring is horrendous,” Javier said.