They reveal the reason why Joaquin Phoenix rejected Marvel and the character he was going to play

James1 hour ago
Not many know that the American actor joaquin phoenix was very close to being Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the Joker actor rejected Marvel for a curious reason: he didn’t want to take on the role on a long-term, multi-movie deal.

Before Benedict Cumberbatch landed the role of Doctor Strange, Marvel Studios was in talks with joaquin phoenix. In a recent interview, the Joker actor spoke about the negotiations and said that he was all right on his part.

