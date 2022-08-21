They reveal the reasons why Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt separated | Film and Television

After several years of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt broke upfinally yese made known some reasons why the famous couple of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” decided to put an end to their relationship.

According to Page Six, In 2016, during a flight, celebrities argued strongly and even Brad Pitt allegedly caused damage to the plane they were traveling on. with their children and expenses amounted to 25 thousand dollars.

The actress, 47, alleged in an FBI report recently published that she was relaxing with her children on the plane when she was told to “look at Pitt”, 58, whom Jolie saw “pour a glass of red wine”.





The celebrity claimed that the wine spilled all over the chair and was not cleaned up for the rest of the flight. According to the report, at another point during the flight from Nice, France, to Los Angeles, the “Fury” star allegedly spilled beer on Jolie “and the blanket she slept under.” In the records, which were made public, The star of “Maleficent” accused her ex-husband of verbal abuse, Well, Pitt allegedly told him that he was “ruining his family.” Pitt also allegedly hit the roof of the plane several times, “pushing” Jolie and running towards one of her children as if to attack. The artist, who filed for divorce from the star of “The Fight Club” days later, he claimed that in his attempts to stop him, he injured his elbow and back, adding photos of his injuries in the report. Following the incidents, Angelina filed an anonymous lawsuit with the FBI in April.Although many suspected at the time that she was the plaintiff, her identity was only confirmed this week. Read also: Do ​​you follow the example of Johnny Depp? Now Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie Nevertheless, Pitt has so far not commented on the alleged altercation, but he spoke to GQ in May about his decision to stop drinking. which could confirm the accusations of his ex. “I was drinking too much. It’s just become a problem,” he confessed. In April 2019, the couple officially divorced.





