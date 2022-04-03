They reveal the secret call that Barcelona made to sign a crack from Dortmund: “I was very surprised”

2022-04-03

Barcelona did everything to strengthen itself in January and it succeeded. The culé team has changed since the signings of Dani Alves, Ferran Torres, Aubameyang and Adama Traoré arrived.

Everything did not end there, the culé team sought to acquire one more player. He went to Borussia Dortmund and wanted to take Thomas Meunieras revealed by the player himself.

Bitterness in Barcelona! This is how the table of positions remained in Spain after Real Madrid’s controversial victory over Celta

“Barça is a train that passes only once in a lifetime and it couldn’t be. I was very surprised that Jordi Cruyff called me in the last weeks of the January market”, he began by saying in an interview for ‘7sur7’.

And he added: “He explained the plan to me and everything happened because Barça wanted me on loan or in a low transfer. Barça was looking for a physically complete right-back who was good on the offensive side. And all this at a reasonable price.