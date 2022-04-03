They reveal the secret call that Barcelona made to sign a crack from Dortmund: “I was very surprised”
2022-04-03
Barcelona did everything to strengthen itself in January and it succeeded. The culé team has changed since the signings of Dani Alves, Ferran Torres, Aubameyang and Adama Traoré arrived.
Everything did not end there, the culé team sought to acquire one more player. He went to Borussia Dortmund and wanted to take Thomas Meunieras revealed by the player himself.
Bitterness in Barcelona! This is how the table of positions remained in Spain after Real Madrid’s controversial victory over Celta
“Barça is a train that passes only once in a lifetime and it couldn’t be. I was very surprised that Jordi Cruyff called me in the last weeks of the January market”, he began by saying in an interview for ‘7sur7’.
And he added: “He explained the plan to me and everything happened because Barça wanted me on loan or in a low transfer. Barça was looking for a physically complete right-back who was good on the offensive side. And all this at a reasonable price.
Dortmund refused to let him out, since he is one of the key pieces of the team, in addition to the fact that he is one of the usual selections with Belgium.
“Barça is a great team and you can’t say ‘no’ to them. Bayern and Dortmund are great clubs, but Barça is a special team. Dortmund called me to also inform me of the interest and they told me: “We’re sorry, but we can’t let you go.”
Meunier assured that he could force his departure, but he did not want problems and wants to fulfill his contract with Dortmund, until the end of the season.
Lineup of Barcelona vs Sevilla: Xavi Hernández also wants to score goals to storm second place in the Spanish League
“He could have pushed for them to let him out, but it wouldn’t have been honest on my part and he didn’t, so it all ended like that,” he said.
The right-back is very popular in the sports area for his strength and international experience, but it seems that the Blaugrana club would now bet on signing the Ajax Mazraoui winger at zero cost and will also try to make Azpilicueta’s arrival free of charge, although Chelsea intends that continue one more season for its renewal clause for objectives.