One day before the premiere of the third episode, and less than a week after the launch of the series, Obi-Wan Kenobi officially reveals the secret: Vivien Lyra Blair as the young Princess Leia.

Last Friday the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobilive action series (with real actors) that shows the jedi master a decade after Star Wars – Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

Although it started on a Friday, from now on streaming Disney + will premiere the remaining 4 episodes on Wednesdays, weekly.

For the same reason, one day after the new chapter, Lucasfilm has publicly revealed the biggest secret: the production is co-starred by the Princess Leia Organa at age 10.

His official poster has finally been published.

The iconic character is played by Vivien Lyra Blairalso known for starring BirdBox (2018), together with Sandra Bullock, and We Can Be Heroes (superheroics2020), both from Netflix.

On the poster, Vivien Lyra Blair can be seen as Leia in the green hood she wears in the second episode, reminiscent of one of Carrie Fisher’s iconic outfits in return of the jedi.

In addition, they released official screenshots of the first episodes, where you can see him.

The series begins when Princess Leia is kidnapped and her parents ask Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) to rescue her, since he is the only one who knows the real importance of the girl.

At first “Ben” refuses, since he hasn’t used his Jedi abilities in a decade, but then he changes his mind.

Just like in the movies and despite her young age, this young Leia stands out for having a sarcastic sense of humor, rebelling against her parents, and doing mischief.

Although it had not been revealed that Leia would appear in the production, little Luke Skywalker did appear in the trailers, and in these first episodes he could only be seen from afar.