They reveal the transformation process that Christian Nodal underwent for his new look, purple and with crosses

Christian Nodal He gave something to talk about again last weekend, not only because of the public apologies he offered to J Balvin after composing the song “Girasol”, but for appearing wearing a new look with which he put an end to the comparisons with the Colombian.

Hours after the exponent of the Mexican regional shared a short video through Instagram stories in which he appears undergoing a makeover, he was finally seen wearing his purple hair, which again captured the eyes.

However, it was jacqueline bieber who was in charge of documenting the entire process of transformation of the interpreter of “Botella after bottle”in which he warned that the results could be seen this Monday, June 6.

“Get ready for the hair reveal tomorrow“He wrote in one of the stories, where he appears starting the discoloration.

Hours later he shared some more details of the radical change of look of Christian Nodalin which he appeared wearing a bright shade of purple in her hair and instead of choosing flowers he opted for a design of crosses in black color to give a completely different look.

Of course, this new hair tone caused all kinds of reactions, from signs of affection for how happy she looks with her transformation, to those who thought that this type of looks does not favor her.

“His all-tender expression of a happy child”, “Beautiful”, “the smile at the end“, “We love”, “Epic”, “How beautiful”, “What a great job”, “I love it but without the crosses“,” His look does not go according to what he sings ”,“ It was worse, he needs a good image consultant ”,“No, because those looks do not benefit him“,” Every day he loses a screw in his head”, were just a few comments that reached the profile of who is considered a hair artist.

It should be noted that, as shared through the stories of his Instagram profile, Jacqueline Bieber would have traveled from Los Angeles, California, to Guadalajara, Mexico exclusively to make this new design.

Likewise, days before, he published a photograph of the look that sparked the series of comparisons with J Balvin, which is characterized by blonde hair and flowers around it, an image to which he added the title: “Flower boy.”

You might also be interested in:

–Christian Nodal says goodbye to comparisons and appears with a new hair color… Purple!

–Christian Nodal reveals why he got the most recent tattoo on his face: “It was very beautiful”

–J Balvin reacts to Christian Nodal’s apology: “He was a gentleman”