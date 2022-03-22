They reveal what could be the role of Emilia Clarke in the long-awaited series Secret Invasion

Marvel Studios has several titles on the way, but without a doubt one of the most anticipated is Secret Invasion. This story will not only bring together a lots of MCU characters but also introduce new figures, including actress Emilia Clarke. Now there are strong rumors of what Emilia’s role could be in the series and everything indicates that it would be weighty.

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, his post-credits scene reveals that Nick Fury and Maria Hill are Skrulls. The former leader of SHIELD is not only not on earth but he is in outer space directing SWORD and accompanied by a large number of Skrulls, including Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) the leader of this shape-shifting race that now inhabits Earth.

Taking this moment as a starting point, the eponymous saga known in the comics will be addressed, where a group of Skrulls I know infiltrate the earth taking the places of several heroes and villains. It is unknown if the series will fully use this story created by Brian Michael Bendis.

Samuel L. Jackson as Fury from the set of Secret Invasion.

Currently Secret Invasion continues with the recordings and while that happens comes a extremely important fact, which could advance the character that Emilia Clarke will play. According to Twitter user MyTimeToShineHellosomeone specialized in revealing data from different productions, the actress who swept the Game of Thrones will become a villain by playing Veranke, the queen of the skrull empire.

This Skrull with great abilities and powersis the responsible for leading the invasion and conquest to Earth that can be read on the Secret Invasion comic. In the vignettes Veranke takes the place of JessicaDrew, also known as Spider-Woman. By becoming the heroine plans everything right under the noses of the Avengers and other heroes.

Since the signing of Emilia to the series was announced, much has been said about what the character she would play could be. It was said that Daenerys Targaryen could become a Skrull would hire to Veranke and her invasion. At the moment Marvel Studios has not revealed any information about the plot and who will be the roles of the new characters.

What do you think,they would like to see Emilia as the villain?

