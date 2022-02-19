They reveal what José Juan Macías told Marcelo Leaño to be part of Chivas against León

José Juan Macías was included in the list of 21 players with whom Chivas de Guadalajara will face León on the night of this Saturday for Day 6 of the Closing Tournament 2022, lor which was a last minute novelty because the technician Marcelo Leaño would not take it into account when considering that he is not yet 100% physically.

However, it was precisely the attacker who he went to the coach of the Sacred Flock to ask for the opportunity to be included among those summoned that on Friday afternoon they made the trip by land to the city of Guanajuato, since Although he is not fully recovered from his physical problems, you know you can contribute if needed.

According to information from El Universal, JJ Macías will go on the bench and will not be part of the team that disputes the duel within the U-20 category, given that the scorer’s personality pleased the coaching staff and with it they will have it available for at least a few minutes in case Chivas requires your services

“The coaching staff analyzed the issue, seeing the player’s disposition and consulting with the physical trainer, it was determined that he would not play with the U-20 representative, that he was already at the service of the first team from this date, Matchday 6, which although it is true that he is not one hundred percent, he does have 45 minutes, “ It was something that the aforementioned medium published.

Since when does Macías not play with Chivas?

The most recent game in which JJ saw activity with the Chivas shirt on May 9, 2021, when the Guadalajara faced Pachuca in the Clausura 2021 Repechage, a duel in which the striker participated for 45 minutes in the elimination of the Flock in said semester.

