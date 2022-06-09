They reveal what will be the future of Amber Heard in Hollywood after the trial with Johnny Depp

After more than six long weeks, a few days ago the controversial trial for defamation in which they faced Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard. It all arose after a lawsuit filed by the actor against his ex-wife for an article he had published in The Washington Post in 2018, where he claimed to have been a victim of domestic violence.

The interrogations to which the protagonists underwent and the statements they made during their time on the stand, revealed and brought to light many details of their complicated sentimental relationship. However, the one who did not benefit from them was the actress from Aquamanwho was accused of defaming her ex.

Amber Heard.

The truth is that what was at stake in that court in the state of Virginia was not just a few million dollars, but the credibility of Amber Heard which is now obsolete. Now, some specialized media assure that this could mean the end of her career in Hollywood.

While Johnny Depp He hopes to resume his career and recover the offers that rained down on him before his ex-wife accused him of beating and abusing her, the blonde could not suffer the same fate. According to Page Six in an article, it is expected that the actress will not get a major role in the coming months.

For now, Amber Heard is trying to find a way to be able to pay him the little more than 10 million dollars that the court fixed that he had to pay to Johnny Depp. It was his own lawyer who assured that she did not have that sum of money, which could complicate his situation.

Related news

Meanwhile, a producer spoke with the aforementioned medium and assured: “Amber really ever worked in Hollywood? What else was she really into besides the Aquaman movie? I don’t think she was ever a ‘hot ticket’. Johnny made it interesting.”

Amber Heard.

“Most believe she took advantage of the #MeToo movement and is therefore ‘dangerous’ for someone to hire her. She did not show repentance even when things fell apart in court, “also confided another source close to the film industry, with some similarity to what is said on social networks about it.

The truth is that there are many who agree that it will be very difficult for her to recompose her career and position herself as a great actress, because to tell the truth, it was the same Johnny Depp who landed him his biggest role by talking to Warner Bros.