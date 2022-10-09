They reveal what Zendaya spends her fortune on

At only 26 years old, Zendaya She became one of the actresses of the moment and her fame is constantly on the rise, reaping great successes and being one of the most sought-after figures today. She was definitely born to be a star, and she shows it every time she has to get on stage or when the cameras turn on.

Of course all this exposure and the great work he has done through different productions over the years. Zendaya He already shines from his stage as a teenager, remembering his first steps at the hand of Disney and then facing great projects with ‘Spider-Man’, ‘Euphoria’, ‘Dune’ and others.

All this has led the actress to collect a very important sum of money from the work she has done. The question then is, how much is the fortune of the young artist? According to Celebrity Networth, the young woman has a net worth of $15 million dollars that keeps on growing.

It is not yet known how much he earned for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, but in the second film in the franchise he earned $2 million. In this way, it is estimated that with the third installment he won even more. In ‘Dune’, she earned a salary of $300 thousand dollars and for starring in ‘Euphoria’ she earned about $5 million, which she has invested in real estate and also some collectibles.

It is worth noting that the sum of money is modest compared to other Hollywood actresses and singers, but very important if we take into account her youth of Zendaya. Of course, his charisma and the reinvention he is undergoing means that the projects keep pouring in and his fortune increases.

Now, what do you spend or invest this fortune on? Beyond the fact that he is still very young, it is already known that in just three years he acquired two real estate properties that exceed a million dollars.

The first was acquired in 2017 in Northridge (Los Angeles, California), for which he paid 1.4 million dollars, being a Mediterranean-style house with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a garden with a pool and spa. The second mansion that he acquired in 2020 is also in Los Angeles, although in the Encino district of the San Fernando Valley, the historical home of several celebrities. The latter cost 3.97 million and covers about 16,000 square meters. It has a main house with six rooms, a guest house, a large pool and lots of privacy.

On several occasions, Zendaya He told precisely how he deals with these economic issues and the dilemma he has: “My hope is to have a career where I can be in a good enough financial position to do what I want to do, without worrying about other things. My mom is thrifty, so I try to keep that in mind. Then my father says: ‘You won’t be able to spend it when you die. Something like that. I’m somewhere in the middle between the two’”said.