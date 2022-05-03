They reveal what Zendaya’s first video on Youtube was like

The Euphoria and Spider-Man actress rose to fame in 2010 thanks to the Disney Channel.

When thinking about the actresses of the moment, it is inevitable to mention Zendaya. The artist has shown from a very young age that she is capable of acting, singing and dancing with great talent and charisma. Every year, new projects arrive on her schedule to show how promising her career is. It is that events like Spider-Man: No Way Home either dunes They had her as the protagonist. However, she was not always a celebrity with global impact.

Born in 1996, Zendaya little by little he built a career where he exhibited his abilities for different disciplines. First of all, he tried it as a model, posing for important brands or participating in commercials. But in 2009, his life took a turn: he auditioned for shake it upan original series of Disney Channel. The company did not hesitate to summon her, giving her the role of Rachel “Rocky” Blue.

Finally the series premiered in November 2010 and the first episode exceeded 6 million viewers, being an audience record for Disney. That figure would work as a preview of the successes that would come along the way of Zendaya. It is that she continued her career with television hits like Euphoria for HBOin addition to phenomena in cinema such as Spider-Man, Dune, The Greatest Showman and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

As is often the case with figures of Disney Channel, music crossed his life. Over a period of time, she began to put out her own songs as a solo artist though eventually she decided to walk away from the industry. However, his channel Youtube remains in force with all the songs that at some point was encouraged to publish. And it is there that he keeps some personal videos of his first steps as a celebrity.

What is the first video of the actress in Youtube? In a home recording published in November 2010, almost together with the premiere of shake it upSays: “Hello, I’m Zendaya. I just wanted to let everyone know that this is my official channel for Youtube and this is my first video. So I really don’t know what to say.” Thus, she concludes, “Then I will say that this is a place for smiling faces, love, and dancing. Enjoy and watch all the wonderful videos. Have a great day. I’m about to eat dinner so this smells really good, I have to go. Bye guys.”

