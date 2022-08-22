They reveal who are the models of the Pirelli Calendar 2023

The pirelli Calendar, which first saw the light in 1964, has released a preview of its 2023 edition on the official account of the Italian tire brand.

He presented it, it is read in the post, as “Love letters to the muses, photographed by @emmasummerton: a celebration of the ‘creative powers’, strength and passion of women.”

Vassi Chamberlain, external editor of the British edition of Vogue, was in charge of interviewing the models for the 2023 edition of the calendar and in an article about it for The Sunday Times she wrote: “That it has survived this long, navigating the tumultuous waters of social change and fluctuating levels of outrage along the way, seems like quite an achievement”.

He added: “In the industry, whether you’re the photographer or one of the models, landing the Pirelli job is equivalent to winning an Oscar”. Aside from the lofty artistic aspirations that go with it, one of the reasons the calendar is so prized, Vassi said, “is that it’s never been available to buy (copies occasionally show up at auction or on eBay): from day one it was distributed as a corporate gift to tire dealers and Pirelli Customers”.

Today 12 thousand copies are sent, including royal houses and the Vatican. When offered the job, Vassi said she was intrigued by him “because the calendar continues to attract its fair share of controversy, as much as it has evolved (he has been admirably chaste in recent years).” He wanted to see the change up close and hear what the models had to say about it.

the australian photographer Emma Summerton handled the project. She is only the fifth woman to photograph the calendar: Sarah Moon was the first in 1972, followed by Joyce Tenneson in 1989; Ines van Lamsweerde, together with her husband, Vinoodh Matadin, in 2007; and Annie Leibovitz twice, first in 2000 and then in 2016.

“Her vision was to celebrate each model as a muse, based not only on their looks but also their purpose, their personal story,” Vassi said of her friend Summerton’s work, later adding, “We exist in a very different today compared to 1964, and I think In its simplest terms, the calendar serves as a historical record of the evolution of the ownership we have over our bodies.. The models certainly approve of the direction Pirelli has taken.”

What the models said

“I have been an activist for body diversity in the fashion industry and in homes around the world,” the model told her. Ashley Graham to Vassi. “I think it’s important to have these real, honest conversations about that rather than having to fit into a perfect box, and what society has told us is a beauty standard, because there really is no beauty standard.”

Emily Ratajkowski, who explored the thorny issues around the objectification of the female form in his 2021 book “My Body,” agreed: “What I like about what Pirelli has done, especially in recent years, is not just thinking about the art. doing in the images, but also about the subjects and who they are. And that to me is control.

Those who participate

The participating models, and the characters they adopt, are:

Karlie Kloss: The Tech Savant

Bella Hadid : The Sprite

: The Sprite Adut Akech: The Dream Catcher

Sasha Pivovarova: The Painter

Ashley Graham: The Activist

Kaya Wilkins: The Musician

Emily Ratajkowski : TheWriter

: TheWriter Lila Moss: The Sees

Guinevere Van Seenus: The Photographer

Precious Lee: The Story Teller

Adwoa Aboah: The Queen

Lauren Wasser: The Athlete

He Cong: The Sage

Cara Delevingne: The Performer

Watch the launch trailer