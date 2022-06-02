They reveal who would be the young woman who has Piqué and Shakira in crisis, alleged infidelity | football curiosities

The news spread like wildfire: Shakira and Gerard Piqué are going through a deep crisis, apparently due to an infidelity that the Colombian singer would have discovered.

The journalist Laura Fa, in her podcast ‘Mamarazzis’, has been in charge of revealing the situation, which has been reinforced by the hunt for evidence by the paparazzi in Bracelona, ​​who have caught Piqué without his partner at the school of his children and even knocking on the door of the house that until now he shared with Shakira, a situation that reinforces the idea that he has already moved and lives in a luxurious single apartment.

The situation has not been confirmed or denied by the footballer or the artist, who is shown on vacation with their children Milan and Sasha, without Piqué, who is currently on vacation at FC Barcelona.

The source that revealed the scoop gave clues about Piqué’s alleged lover, whom he would have met recently. What is known about her is that she is about 20 years old, is blonde, is studying and works accompanying events.

Piqué, according to Laura Fa, is “unleashed” and does not mind being seen in public places such as the Bling Bling and Patron nightclubs, which he would visit in the reserved ones, accompanied by his partner Riqui Puig and “other women”.