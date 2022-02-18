They revealed Belinda’s esoteric strategy to recover Christian Nodal

Last week the world learned that Christian Nodal made the blunt decision to break up with the singer Belinda. This tremendous news shook the entire entertainment world since until very recently there was talk of when they were going to set a marriage date.

After several hints and very few explanations from Nodal About the decision, Belinda released a statement for her fans informing that she was having a terrible time but she was calm and very soon she would return with everything. Very different was the reaction of the Mexican singer since she deleted all the photos from his Instagram and this Friday she released a new song showing that he was ready to continue her life.

