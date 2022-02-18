They revealed Belinda’s esoteric strategy to recover Christian Nodal

Last week the world learned that Christian Nodal made the blunt decision to break up with the singer Belinda. This tremendous news shook the entire entertainment world since until very recently there was talk of when they were going to set a marriage date.

After several hints and very few explanations from Nodal About the decision, Belinda released a statement for her fans informing that she was having a terrible time but she was calm and very soon she would return with everything. Very different was the reaction of the Mexican singer since she deleted all the photos from his Instagram and this Friday she released a new song showing that he was ready to continue her life.

As we can see from one side of the counter, much more is being suffered and without a doubt we are talking about the Spanish singer. Gustavo Adolfo Infantean entertainment journalist, revealed that the singer seeks to resume her relationship with the interpreter, which is why through her homonymous YouTube channel, she slipped what that reconquest would be like.

“I was told that Belinda she is desperate because of Nodal, that he finished her and that Belinda is going with a witch and a santero to return with Nodal. A very close person, someone who has seen that Belinda is desperate to go with a santera or a witch, ”said Gustavo Adolfo Infante in his broadcast on February 17 on said video platform.

Belinda. Source: Archive

Likewise, the entertainment journalist condemned Belinda’s alleged actions against Christian Nodal since, according to their statements, all those people who are related to the esoteric, are fakers “I think you can’t go to the dark side wanting to get something white like love. That Belinda is so desperate that she goes to a witch or a santera to recover Nodal’s love, “she mentioned.