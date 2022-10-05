They revealed the controversial photos taken by the paparazzi attacked by friends of Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne

As reported by the newspaper The Argentine Nationthe hello magazine trasandina published the images that the paparazzi managed to take Peter Orquera a Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne leaving a restaurant in Buenos Aires.

The photographer was working for the medium that commissioned him to find the Hollywood stars, who were unknown in the neighborhood of La Boca. That’s where they came from when they were photographed by the man who never imagined the brutal aggression that he would receive for his success.

Two friends of the actresses were angry at seeing him photograph world celebrities and beat him up, which was recorded on security cameras and left him hospitalized with serious injuries.

The photos that caused the brawl

The friends Margot Robbie (32) and Cara Delevingne (30) They appear getting into a taxi at the exit of the Argentine Patagonia restaurant. Accompanied by their friends, the actresses walk around with a face mask going somewhat unnoticed, but when they did not succeed, the worst came for the photographer.

“I suffered a terrible trap and then a persecution, because they kicked me out. I went with the camera in my hand, trying to protect it, both her and the material. At one point I felt someone kick me and push me. At full speed I went to the ground and luckily I fell with my arm and not with my head. The blood loss I had was tremendous, the bone was exposed and the camera flew through the air, ”said the attacked paparazzi.

According to information from La Nacion, after spending two nights in detention at Community Police Station 4, on Monday the 3rd,he two British citizens who hit Pedro Orquera testified at the South Flagrancia Unit of the Buenos Aires Public Prosecutor’s Office.

They ordered their freedom with a restrictive measure prohibiting leaving the country without judicial authorization while the process lasts, their passports were withdrawn and a real surety was issued for the sum of 200 thousand pesos each.

Hello Argentina Magazine