They revealed the rudeness of Miguel Herrera for which he was expelled in the Cruz Azul vs Tigres

In the second half the referee showed the red card to Miguel Herrera.

Michael Herrera returned to a league in the Aztec stadiumbut this time with the Tigres shield on the chest and before Blue Crossone of his favorite rivals for final stages in the championship.

Unfortunately for the interests of the Louse and his team, at the beginning of the second half of the match, the referee showed him the red card after some claims while he was going to the video arbitration screen (VAR), for a play that also ended with the expulsion of his player Nicholas the tooth Lopez.

The whistle of the meeting, Fernando Hernandez Gomezmotioned him to be quiet after showing him the card, so he didn’t get into arguments and implied that the expulsion was due to his well-known high-sounding languagewhich often exceeds intensity towards the referees.

The central referee avoided dialoguing with Piojo Herrera after expelling him (Photo: Twitter/@TUDNMEX)

After the sanction imposed by the Disciplinary Commission of the MX Leaguewhere they reported that the Louse blacksmith will have one match suspension for “Disrespecting Match Officials”the alleged rudeness that he would have said to Fernando Hernandez and for which he will not be able to be in the second leg.

According to the Monterrey journalist Migue Ángel Arizpe, who would have had access to what was written in the arbitration report after the end of the match, the phrase that Herrera would have shouted at the central referee was the following:

“No ma*s, stop pulling. It’s always the same with you.”

This while the whistler was heading to the review area to see if the Tooth had connected with the face of the Peruvian louis abram, who ended up with a broken nose and had to be replaced; reason why the expulsion of the Uruguayan soccer player was finalized at minute 57.

File photo where Miguel Herrera, coach of Tigres, appears. EFE/Miguel Sierra



The expulsion obviously did not sit well with the feline bench, because even after seeing the red card, Miguel continued with the incessant claims and approached the review monitor, so they repeatedly told him to get away and go to the stands.

For this reason Tigres will have to defend the 0-1 advantage it obtained from the Azteca Stadium without his helmsman on the pitch side. The match will be this Sunday, May 15 at the UANL University Stadium, where the cats will seek to give the final blow to Cruz Azul, who could not take advantage of the numerical superiority in the first leg to even the score.

The Louse accumulates 40 official commitments at the head of Tigres since July 2021, with a positive balance of 20 wins, 10 draws and 10 losses. He is in his second league as coach of the felines and will seek to improve the result obtained during the previous semester.

André Pierre Gignac vs. Sebastián Jurado, in Cruz Azul vs. Tigres in the quarterfinals of Grita México 2022 (Photo: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

Tigres was eliminated by León in the semifinals of the Shout Mexico 2021 by position in the table, by tying the overall score 3-3 in the last minutes of the second leg, so in his second campaign he will seek to reach, at least, the same phase.

At the moment Mexican soccer leaguethe quarterfinals have America, Pachuca Y Atlas as big favorites to advance to the semifinals along with tigerswho must first overcome Puebla, San Luis and Chivas, respectively, so vibrant matches are expected for this weekend.

KEEP READING:

Sebastián Jurado’s show with Cruz Azul: mistake, possible shock and spectacular save

Alfredo Talavera denied Pumas for his renewal: “I would have stayed”

The controversial statements of the captain of Necaxa against his club: “Small team”