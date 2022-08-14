They rob Cubans recently arrived in the United States

A family of Cubans recently arrived in Miami had an important part stolen from their car, which was left out of service. The thieves took the car’s catalytic converter or catalytic converter, as it is also known.The robbery took place in the early hours of this Thursday, according to América Tevé. It is the only means of transportation that the family had to move, because they recently arrived in the United States.

“A thief in a matter of seconds arrived in front of his Mitsubishi SUV, got out of his black car and was caught on camera when he quickly placed himself next to the victim’s car until he managed to remove the catalytic converter to escape from a parking lot. ”, reported the Hispanic television channel.

The family has already filed the corresponding complaint with the Miami Gardens police. They also sent several videos to the press as evidence of the conditions in which the car was left. This family, who just crossed the border last May, asks the entire community for help to identify the thief.

Theft Alert

The Miami police reiterate their alert about care in relation to cars to avoid this type of theft. These are criminals who act quickly, and thus have stolen in various parts of the city.

América Tevé assures that “in recent weeks, according to the authorities, South Florida has experienced a wave of thefts of catalytic converters wreaking havoc on residents’ pockets. This piece contains platinum and the thieves sell each gram for about $32.”

Mechanic Didier Salcedo told another Hispanic outlet that this type of theft is very harmful to car owners. He pointed out that a catalytic converter can easily sell for $80, and more expensive ones like those from Ford and Chevrolet for more than $1,000.