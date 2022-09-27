They romantically link Brad Pitt with Emily Ratajkowski

Weeks ago it was speculated that the actor Brad Pitt and the model Emily Emily Ratajkowski are secretly dating, according to the Page Six portal.

The news broke and it seems that the couple “are spending a lot of time together lately,” as reported by People.

Brad Pitt, 58, has been single since 2016, when he separated from Angelima Jolie, while Emily, a 31-year-old model and also an actress, separated from her partner, a film producer, at the beginning of the year.

It transpired that they were captured in a restaurant in Paris, where they dined and shared for a long time.

There are many coincidences, since Brad Pitt is in France for the wine business and the skin care cream that he recently launched.

While the model walked the catwalk Versace walked the catwalk.

US media have echoed the rumours. In August, OK magazine claimed that Pitt was reaching out to Ratajkowski: “He asked her out and she said yes.

Who is Emily Ratajkowski, Brad Pitt’s new love?

Emuly Ratajkowski is 31 years old and was born in London, but her parents moved to the United States when she was a girl and grew up in San Diego, California, reported Infobae.

It was learned that he also has Polish nationality and spent the summer holidays in Mallorca.

Emily Ratajkowski has always been interested in the world of acting, and her debut was in the series iCarly in the role of Tasha in two episodes.

Later came an opportunity in the cinema, with the film Loss, in which she put herself in the shoes of Ben Affleck’s lover.

He participated in different video clips, such as “Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke, or in “Love Somebody” by Maroon 5.

Earlier this month, Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in Manhattan Supreme Court after four years of marriage and a son together, Sylvester Apollo Bear, who was born on March 8. March 2021.

