They sacrifice the beluga whale stranded in the Seine river after rescuing it

Beluga whale after the rescue.

The whale was euthanized shortly after its rescue from the river.

The beluga whale that was stranded in the Seine River in France had to be euthanized, ending a dramatic rescue mission that wowed the world public.

Officials say veterinarians made the decision as the four-meter mammal was being transported in a refrigerated truck.

During the night, rescuers spent nearly six hours pulling the 800kg whale out of the river using a crane and nets.

They had planned to release the animal into the sea but its health deteriorated after spending several days refusing food.

