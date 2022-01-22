“They said I was fat, I wanted to leave but then Gattuso left! Spalletti doesn’t scream, now I’m happy”

Stanislav Lobotka, Napoli midfielder, this year he became central in the blue project signed by Luciano Spalletti, after a complicated first year with Rino Gattuso. The Slovak talked about this and much more in an interview with Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli: “Right now I’m happy at Napoli because I’m playing so many games. Before, I had a difficult time, I wasn’t playing, I was also thinking about changing teams because I wanted to enjoy football, I wanted to play. Instead Gattuso and Spalletti left he immediately showed that he believed in me, in my qualities and in my way of playing. “

Even when you were struggling, Hamsik always said that you are a great footballer. “Yes, Marek helped me a lot with these answers, especially with the fans. Also because many did not understand how it was possible that a player who cost 20 million could not play. They said I was fat. He knows me well, he was a great player. and I will always thank him for the help he has given me. “

How is the relationship with Spalletti? “There’s a good feeling, he’s great both on and off the pitch. He doesn’t scream much like Gattuso, I like how he makes us play and how he communicates with us. For me it’s nice to be trained by him, especially because he makes me play.” .

At home you struggle more than away: why? “Many teams, when they play at Maradona, think only of defending themselves. And for us it is difficult to score. With Juve and Bologna, on the other hand, they pressed us hard and with our qualities we showed our game. It is difficult to do well if you don’t. They make the scoring opportunities concrete. To this I would add that we have also lost a few players in the last few weeks. Now we just have to think about winning as many games as possible. “

Do you believe in the Scudetto? “It is possible to fight for the Scudetto, we are strong and we know it. It was not easy to play with so many absentees, but we are aware that we can win with anyone. Now we are close to the top again, we have the chance to win but we must get points with all teams, large and small “.

Do you prefer to play in a three-man midfield or how do you do two-handed now? “I prefer to play three, but I can also do well at two now. There is great cooperation between us in midfield, so it doesn’t matter that much if you play two or three.”

Does Napoli have the best Serie A midfield? “We have many strong players in midfield, who can fill multiple roles. It is also good for the coach to have many players available with quality.”

The player who has always inspired you? “When I was little Ronaldinho. Then Messi, Iniesta, Xavi, Kroos, Modric, Verratti, Thiago Alcantara, all players in my role and with my physical characteristics. I try to be inspired by them in the way I interpret football.”

How are you in Naples? “I like Naples, its fans, the mentality of the people. The fans have a way of thinking similar to mine, which is why I am very happy to live in this city.”