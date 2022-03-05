They save a patient with perforation due to an inferior vena cava filter in the abdominal aorta

Among the diagnoses for the use of this device are patients with pulmonary embolisms

Dr. Orlando López de Victoria, cardiothoracic surgeon. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

a patient A 58-year-old Puerto Rican woman became the first case in the almost three decades of the career of the prominent cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Orlando López de Victoria, revealed in exclusive to Medicine and Public Health (MSP).

It was a perforation caused by a filter of vena cava inferior (VCI), device used as a measure prophylactic against pulmonary embolism who may not benefit from anticoagulant medications. On the other hand, according to the literature, it protects a host of short- and long-term complications, such as chronic edema.

“It is a complication that in my personal life has been quite rare, although to my surprise, the literature says the opposite, it is a fairly common scenario. According to the review, there is a significant percentage that this type of case occurs in patients, where the inferior vena cava filters perforate and have catastrophic complications,” he explained.

Filter in the specialist’s hand. Photo: Provided by Dr. Orlando López de Victoria.

Dr. López de Victoria reported that prior to the intervention of this patient on the Island, the woman had been treated in the United States by a vascular surgeon that having been aware of the rupture of the device that was perforating the abdominal aorta and another about to perforate the ascending colon, he decided to extract it endovascularly, which he classified as catastrophic for the patient’s life, due to the perforations it presented.

“When I open the vein inferior vena cava, I realized that when removing the device, I noticed that the head of the filter had a callus densely adhered to the vena cava wall inferior and I had to use a kind of scissors to be able to cut the adherence because it was almost calcified. We were successful in removing it,” she celebrated.

vena cava repaired. Photo: Provided by Dr. Orlando López de Victoria.

“As health detectives that we are, this case brings to mind that, if the literature says that this is quite frequent, I wonder if we are not diagnosing it, since placing this type of filter does not require follow-up. within the standard guidelines of medicine, versus other types of procedures. This is my first case in 28 years of practice,” he stated.

He added that the lesson from this case demonstrates the need for these types of patients to have periodic follow-up of these types of devices.