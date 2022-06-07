They save Laura Bozzo and throw Eduardo Rodríguez out of “La Casa de los Famosos”

Every week there are fewer inhabitants of the purple room, better known as the “bando de Laura Bozzo” in “The House of the Famous” of Telemundo. Tonight, the fans of the “reality show” voted in favor of the Mexican actor Eduardo “Lalo” Rodriguez became this week’s eliminated.

Although the news was welcomed by the fans of the competition, some of the celebrities were saddened by the results. the mexican actress Daniella Navarrofor example, went to the room to cry for the departure of the soap opera heartthrob.

Rodríguez, the fourth eliminated, obtained 54% of the votes. Meanwhile, the saves of the night were the presenter Natalia Alcolcer and Bozzo, who jumped into the pool in celebration.

The interpreter, known for his participation in productions such as “Rubí” and “Abrázame muy Fuerte”, is one of the most controversial characters in “La Casa de los Famosos”. The campaign against the model also became stronger after he made strong statements about Ivonne Montero, another of the “reality” participants.

Recently, Rodríguez starred in one of the strongest scandals of the second season, for a peanut butter. The altercation included the Cuban vedette Niurka Marcoswho is shaping up to be one of the favorites to win the $200,000.