They save the life of a choking 10-month-old baby in Fuerteventura

Editorial/Informative Telecinco 07/10/2022 1:09 p.m.

Two civil guards have saved the life of a baby who choked on medicine in Fuerteventura



The civil guards were alerted by a hotel security guard, indicating that a baby was suffocating



The minor expelled abundant viscous liquid through his nose and mouth thanks to the action of the Civil Guard agents

Two Civil guards of the Main Post of Morrojable, in Fuerteventura, they have saved the life of a ten month old baby that he choked when his mother was giving him medicine. The events occurred yesterday afternoon, while the little boy was with his family enjoying the summer holidays.

The civil guards, in the exercise of their functions in the town of Costa Calma, they were alerted by the security guard from a local hotel, telling her that a baby was suffocating. The agents rushed to the scene and found a woman in the hotel hall very nervous with a baby in her arms, while she blurted out that her baby was not breathing.

How did they save the baby?

Given the events that occurred, the civil guards began a little baby scan and they observed that it had a bluish hue, as well as body rigidity, swelling in the stomach and a severe effort to try to breathe without being able to do so.

For all these reasons, the civil guards began the heimlich maneuveraccompanied by a turn of the baby and a small pressure on the area of ​​the scapula, making the child expel abundant viscous liquid through the nose and mouth, thus recovering a good skin tone and disappearing the rigidity that the area presented of the stomach.

The medical services approved the actions of the agents

After all the maneuvers carried out by the agents to save the baby’s life, he returned to calm and began to breathe relatively normally once the minutes of absolute nervousness had passed. this performance was vital to stabilize the baby and save his life.

After it, a doctor who was on vacation staying at the hotel came to the scene and gave a series of guidelines until finally The ambulance arrived of the Canary Emergency Service. The medical services approved the way to proceed by the agents, who also received congratulations from the mother for the work done.