They say at the UN that they violate the rights of Jean Alain Rodríguez

The president of the Institute of Human rights of the World Association of Jurists, Juan Carlos Gutiérrez, denounced before the office of the High Commissioner for Human rights of the United Nations Organization (UN), Michelle Bachelet Jeria, who allegedly the former attorney Jean Alain Rodriguez is currently a victim of violation of the Human rights in the Dominican Republic.

According to a press release, Gutiérrez pointed out in his letter to the High Commissioner that the World Organization of Jurists studied the judicial procedure followed by the former prosecutor, “observing disproportionality in the measure of deprivation of liberty against him, in addition to being unnecessary, considering his family, personal and professional roots in the country, their voluntary assistance at the headquarters of the Attorney General’s Office”.

In addition, he indicated that other violations of his right to defense occurred during the hearings and various public information was disseminated as retaliation for his actions as Attorney General.

The representative of the main association of jurists in the world also pointed out that Rodríguez is in a prison surrounded by people who are imprisoned there during his administration, for which his life is in danger.

He concluded by expressing great concern and solidarity with the former attorney, while asking the UN to respect the fundamental rights violated by acts of current officials of the Dominican Republic.

The former attorney’s defense council reiterated that the Specialized Attorney for the Prosecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca) has taken this process to the limit and that his client has patiently waited for them to carry out the proper investigation, being the most interested in it being carried out in a thorough and extensive manner, but within the framework of the law and due process, which he affirms It hasn’t happened in this whole case.

“The Public Ministry has requested an additional extension as it does not have evidence or have concluded the investigation after a year and a half of work, whose term expires this coming Wednesday, March 8, and in its request for extension it did not present a single piece of evidence linking the ex-prosecutor with an illicit act. If the assigned judge grants said term, article 228 of the Code of Criminal Procedure establishes that the judge must suspend the preventive detention and order the immediate release of the former “prosecutor”, reports the press release.