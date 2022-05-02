They say he sold games and what Xavi said about Vasco Aguirre in Spain

What Xavi Hernández thinks of Javier Aguirre

May 01, 2022 1:35 p.m.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández dedicated a few words to Mexican coach Javier Aguirre, who has vast experience in the Spanish league.

Although in ups and downs, also because of the situation he experienced when he was accused of fixing matches, Vasco Aguirre impregnates an image of respect and consideration on the part of the Spanish strategist Xavi Hernández.

Prior to the match, the coach dedicated a few words to Vasco Aguirre. “I don’t know him, but I know that he is a hard worker, honest and that he has changed the Mallorca system”, commented Xavi Hernández.

What does Xavi think about Aguirre’s mouse game?

The DT of FC Barcelona recognizes that Vasco Aguirre changed the face of Mallorca “with a more defensive profile and that he takes advantage of set pieces. He has managed to win important games, like Atlético de Madrid’s own, and he is there, involved to save the category”, he pointed out.

