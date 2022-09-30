“They say I look like Penelope Cruz…” Glamorama

“I feel that I look like Demi Moore,” said Pamela Díaz during a conversation on social networks in a very relaxed and playful tone with Chiqui Aguayo, Yamila Reyna and Luli.

This was the dialogue:

Pamela Diaz: “How old are you, Luli?”

Luli: “Uh, 17…”

Diaz: “As it doesn’t age. It’s like I’m always in my twenties.”

Luli: “Oh, thanks. I recently turned 35”

Diaz: “Damn. Hate you”

Jamila Reyna: “You take care of your skin? Because they say that people who train a lot get wrinkled much faster”

Luli: “That is true”

Queen: “But your skin is barbaric”

Luli: “You say? Thanks. collagen”

Queen: “It’s interesting to know, because you go to the gym”

Luli: “Every so often they inject collagen into my vein”

Diaz: “I have to inject myself…”

Queen: “I injected Vitamin C. Very good”

Luli: “I think that food, hydration”

Queen: “Water”

Diaz: “Who do you think you look like? I remembered something. You saw that one is told that he looks like someone. I feel like I look like Demi Moore.”

laughs.

Chiqui Aguayo: “I knew that eyes can be”

Diaz: “I feel like I look like Demi Moore”

Luli: “I feel that your wave is more Kardashian”

Aguayo: “But wait, now in the 60s, or when I was younger?”

Queen: “After the operation, you say?”

Diaz: “I always felt that way. Or to the Megan Fox”

Aguayo: “No, if you have very self-esteem…”

Queen: “Give yourself a little ego”

Diaz: “And who do they say you look like?”

Queen: They say, they say, that I look like Penélope Cruz

Aguayo: “You have an air.”