“They say I look like Penelope Cruz…” Glamorama
“I feel that I look like Demi Moore,” said Pamela Díaz during a conversation on social networks in a very relaxed and playful tone with Chiqui Aguayo, Yamila Reyna and Luli.
This was the dialogue:
Pamela Diaz: “How old are you, Luli?”
Luli: “Uh, 17…”
Diaz: “As it doesn’t age. It’s like I’m always in my twenties.”
Luli: “Oh, thanks. I recently turned 35”
Diaz: “Damn. Hate you”
Jamila Reyna: “You take care of your skin? Because they say that people who train a lot get wrinkled much faster”
Luli: “That is true”
Queen: “But your skin is barbaric”
Luli: “You say? Thanks. collagen”
Queen: “It’s interesting to know, because you go to the gym”
Luli: “Every so often they inject collagen into my vein”
Diaz: “I have to inject myself…”
Queen: “I injected Vitamin C. Very good”
Luli: “I think that food, hydration”
Queen: “Water”
Diaz: “Who do you think you look like? I remembered something. You saw that one is told that he looks like someone. I feel like I look like Demi Moore.”
laughs.
Chiqui Aguayo: “I knew that eyes can be”
Diaz: “I feel like I look like Demi Moore”
Luli: “I feel that your wave is more Kardashian”
Aguayo: “But wait, now in the 60s, or when I was younger?”
Queen: “After the operation, you say?”
Diaz: “I always felt that way. Or to the Megan Fox”
Aguayo: “No, if you have very self-esteem…”
Queen: “Give yourself a little ego”
Diaz: “And who do they say you look like?”
Queen: They say, they say, that I look like Penélope Cruz
Aguayo: “You have an air.”