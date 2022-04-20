They say that Bayern will sign Jiménez and there is already a response from the German club

Bayern and their decision to sign Jiménez

April 19, 2022 3:37 p.m.

The Mexican Raul Jimenez sounds to get to the box Bayern Munich. According to the Football Cast portal, the Mexican soccer player is among the options that the German team manages, supposedly, to replace Robert Lewandowski.

This is how the news was already spread in Mexico regarding the subject of a potential signing of the Mexican player, who has 6 goals so far this season in the Premier League with the Wolves team.

Oliver Kahn, CEO of Bayern Munich, spoke for German television on the subject. The Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, based in Munich, published Kahn’s statements, who conclusively pointed out that there is no plan B, that he spoke with the Pole himself and that there is an intention to stay.

Could Raúl Jiménez join another team?

No, in fact, his level of play would not allow him to try to make the leap to another stronger institution, which would actually allow him to play in a club with more power.

