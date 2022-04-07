They say that Jorge Ramos’s ex is already living as a couple with a former RBD member: Alfonso Herrera and Ana de la Reguera

for a few weeks The rumor has spread that Alfonso Herrera and Ana de la Reguera have a love relationship and the last publication of the actress on social networks would not only confirm these speculations, but also suggests that the romance is already advancing, according to Mezcaliente.

Through her Instagram Stories, the Veracruz native shared a photo where you can see a balcony with jacaranda trees in the background and a blue hammock and, although she deleted it after a few minutesInternet users did research and realized that the place is extremely similar to one that the former RBD showed a few months ago, so now it is rumored that they are already living together.

While one of the two artists is expected to confirm or deny that they have a romance, the actor is very excited, as he will be the protagonist of the podcast “Batman Unearthed”, which will premiere on Spotify next May 3 and in which he will give voice to the mythical superhero of Gotham City.

Ex of Jorge Ramos

A few years ago Jorge Ramos had a love affair with the actress Ana de la Reguera. It was said that their romance ended due to infidelity. According to the Chicago Tribune portal, the actress declared: “Our relationship was beautiful and stable until he committed infidelity; something that immediately led me to make the decision to end it. It’s something no one can bear.”

The relationship is speculated to have lasted around four years, and after this infidelity it is said that De la Reguera assured that there was no possibility of reconciliation between them: “There is no possibility that we will definitely return and there is some relationship.”

Why is he called ex RBD

The famous RBD band that was integrated in its beginnings by Christian Chavez, Maite Perroni, Anahí, Dulce María, Poncho Herrera and Christopher Uckermann It made headlines again because its members got back together and performed their old hits again. Poncho was not in this reunion.

It is known that the actor no longer wants to resume this part of his career, because he is more focused on being an actor. And this has led him to consecrate himself even in the Anglo-Saxon market, being part of projects such as Ozark.

