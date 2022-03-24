They say that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson would have a son this year, and the actor’s mother is euphoric

the mother of Peter Davidson is delighted to know that “Kim Kardashian will be pregnant with her son by the end of the year.”

Pete’s mother, Amy Davidsonexpressed her delight at the thought of her son having a baby with kim kardashian someday. His enthusiasm suggests that he wants the comedian to have a baby with the reality star.

Related news

“Her [Kim] she will be pregnant with his son by the end of the year. @amymarie118”a fan commented Tuesday on an Instagram photo of Davidson and Kardashian kissing in a car, making sure to tag Amy’s account:.

Pete Davidson’s mom responded to the comment with enthusiasm, simply writing, “yesssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss”

Another fan, @ariana826, responded with various heart and lip emojis.

The comedian’s mom is quite active on Instagram and even posts several snaps with her son. Earlier this month, she spoke proudly about Pete on National Children’s Day, writing: “I couldn’t be more proud of the man you are today! I love you more.”



Kim Kardashian recently expressed her feelings about Pete Davidson while making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying: “It feels good. I think it’s just in life, no matter what it is, I cheer on my friends and the people I love.” just to be happy, and I did.”

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s romance is heating up when the mother of four went Instagram official earlier this month and shared snaps of them getting close to each other. Fans of the celebrity couple are also speculating about their future lives.

Will Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have a baby?

Although it is unlikely that they have thought about it, there are those who already dream about it

Davidson’s mother, Amy, sent social media buzzing Tuesday night after she liked and commented on a pro-baby comment on Instagram, according to the report. According to PageSix, a fan commented on a photo of 28-year-old Davidson. , and Kim Kardashian, 41, making out inside a car, and the commenter made sure to tag the Staten Island comedian’s mother.”[Kim] will be pregnant with the child [de Pete] by the end of the year @amyymarie118,” commenter @ariana826 wrote on Instagram.

The report says that Davidson’s mother responded from her account and commented: “Yayyyy!”

The comment has since been deleted.

Kardashian recently went Instagram official with Davidson despite the couple dating since late 2021, several months after she filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West, with whom she shares four children.