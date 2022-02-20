They say that the reconciliation between Belinda and Christian Nodal is close: “It’s a matter of 15 days”

On February 12, Christian Nodal announced his breakup with Belinda through his social networks, news that has given much to talk about since then. And although some assure that it could be a definitive rupture and there is no way for them to reconcile, there has also been someone who assures that they could soon resume their controversial romancethis is the case of the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infantewho assured that the couple would be about to make the decision to return.

The rumor emerged last Friday, February 18, on the show journalist’s YouTube channel, where he shared with his followers that the interpreter of “Amor a Primera Vista” is devastated and would like to return with Christian Nodal.

“Belinda is sad, she is out of the loop, desperate to return with Christian Nodal. She is very much in love with this girl from Nodal and I understand that he is hers too…”, he mentioned.

However, this has not been all, because according to a contact of his, who is close to the “Nodeli“He confirmed that reconciliation could take place in the next few days, since they have remained in contact through text messages.

“They have been in contact, they have been talking to each other, they have been messaging each other, someone very close to the couple has just confirmed it to me. I think it’s a matter of 15 days or a week.” Gustavo Adolfo Infante

Although yes, Gustavo Adolfo Infante also made it clear that for now the famous have preferred to remain separate.

“They don’t want to see each other yetright now they have put land in between, but messages yes, ”he said before beginning to block those who called him a liar during his live broadcast.

Meanwhile, Belinda reappeared on social networks to denounce that after her sentimental breakup she has been a victim of gender-based violence by some media, who have defamed her and have distorted the information, in such a way that they place her in an extremely vulnerable position.

In the statement, also demanded respect for his private life and warned that it could take legal action if necessary.

