“They say you drive like a Go Kart”

Today the Bugatti brand is prestigious, rich and certainly does not risk bankruptcy. But things have not always been so simple for the house that presented this rare car in the 90s.

The brand Bugatti has very distant origins: founded in 1909 by Ettore Bugatti, the brand gave us some of the most beautiful, luxurious and exclusive cars of the 30s and 50s before closing its doors in 1963 after having sailed for years in bad waters. The House has a troubled history, indeed.

In 1987 Romano Artioli, former owner of the Lotus brand, tried to revive the name of the house, buying the rights of the brand. The return of a classic of the past seemed sanctioned by the entry into production of the absurd supercar EB110 which, however, was not enough to bring Bugatti to economic stability: therefore, in 1995, the house closed its doors once again.

The third time is the good one, it is said and in fact in 1998 the Volkswagen Group which has certainly never had major economic problems in recent years, bought what was left of the French house to bring it to the giant of the luxury sector it is today. From the Italian period of Bugatti we are left with the EB110 e even a prototype very special, very rare to find on the market nowadays.

It has been back on the market since December

There Bugatti EB112 should have joined the EB110, offering the richest lovers of the brand a “familiar” alternative to the supercar with which to parade at great speed on the street while maintaining a certain level of elegance in the eyes of passers-by.

The EB112 he wasn’t joking at all with a nice 455 horsepower V12 engine, capable of pushing the massive car designed by Giugiaro a 300 kilometers per hour. Acceleration from 0 to 100 was achievable in just 4.4 seconds despite the car weighing just under two tons.

The sedan line, born in 1993, it was truly breathtaking. Too bad that the economic difficulties of the brand led Bugatti to produce just 3 before removing the funds from the project. “It’s fun to drive like a go-kart“, Artioli himself would have said about the car, regretting not having been able to build the car in series.

Incredibly, one of the produced Bugatti EB112s is for sale: the car has traveled 39,000 kilometers and is located in Germany, the site reads Schaltkulisse.de where you can find the announcement that we leave you below, in case you have a few million euros to deprive yourself of lightly.