They seek to preserve and finance the finest and most expensive hats in the world that are made in Ecuador

Ecuadorian artisans have made thousands of toquilla straw hat designs. (Photo: Ministry of Telecommunications).

The France embassy in Ecuador will finance a project to conserve the toquilla straw hat. This traditional Ecuadorian accessory was declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012. For conservation, France will invest USD 375,000.

The initiative “Texecuting sustainable development in Pile, Manabí” seeks to safeguard the traditional way of manufacturing the hat and contribute to the sustainable development of the artisans of Manabí, where the accessory originates, as reported by the Ministry of Culture and Heritage of Ecuador.

In an act with the presence of the Minister of Culture of Ecuador, Maria Elena Machucathe French ambassador in Ecuador, Frederic Desagneauxthe representative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) in Ecuador, Julio Carranzaand the director of the National Institute of Cultural Heritage, Catherine Tellothe project was launched at the Pile Craft Training Center, located in the Montecristi canton, in the province of Manabí, almost 400 kilometers from Quito.

the community of Pile is the guardian of the ancestral knowledge of the weaving of the toquilla straw hat and, in addition, they are the authors of the functionality of the production chain, according to Minister Machuca. For Ambassador Desagneaux, on the other hand, the conservation of this intangible heritage represents an opportunity that supports the development of the country. The UNESCO representative in Ecuador indicated at the event that “it is our responsibility to accompany these processes and it is a virtue of you as a community to guarantee that, even in difficult conditions, this tradition does not disappear.”

Toquilla straw is created from the fibers of a palm tree that grows on the Ecuadorian coast. The toquillales are cultivated by the farmers of that region. After harvesting, the fiber is separated from the green bark of the palm.

Toquilla straw hat weaver. (Photo: Ministry of Tourism).

Very fine hats are woven with these fibers, which can be sold at prices reaching USD 2,000. To make a single hat of this class, artisans carry out the weaving for eight months. Extra-thin hats are made in the community of Pile, whose quality is conditioned by the climatic conditions of the place and an exact number of points for each row. There are also toquilla straw hats whose elaboration takes one day and its price is USD 15.

The toquilla straw is a stemless palm with fan-shaped leaves that sprout from the ground, each with broad leaves that reach up to 2 and 3 meters in length. Twelve buds are needed for a good hat, ten for a thick or regular hat, eight or nine for open hats, which are the fastest and cheapest. To make an elegant toquilla straw hat requires at least 25 steps.

The Ecuadorian hat that is mistaken for Panamanian

The toquilla straw hat is also known as “panama hats”. Pilethe community that manufactures the finest section of these hats, barely has about a thousand inhabitants who have combined the techniques and knowledge of the social dynamics that includes the tradition of growing and producing the toquillales that allow the hat to be made.

Pile artisans have made hats so fine that their prices have reached five figures. For example, the actor charlie sheen acquired a toquilla straw hat valued at $25,000. He knitted the hat Simon Espinel and his story was portrayed in several national and international media.

Due to the weaving technique and its quality, Toquilla straw hats have been called the finest and most expensive in the world.

Celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Mick Jagger, Meghan Markle, among others, have worn Ecuadorian toquilla straw hats. (Photo: Ecuadorian Hands).

Toquilla straw hats are exported from Ecuador to the United States, European and Asian countries, and Australia. Since they were declared Intangible Heritage of Humanity in 2012, their export levels have increased.

According to the Ministry of Tourism of Ecuador, in 1849 hats from Montecristi, Jipijapa and Cuenca were already being sold abroad, mainly in Panama. According to the State portfolio, Several leaders and personalities have worn a toquilla straw hat, although the credit of Ecuadorian artisans has gone to Panama. “The elegance and quality of the hat has conquered the taste and preference of many personalities, such as: Ernest Hemmingway, Winston Churchill, Harry Truman and Paul Newman, among others,” reads a publication of the institution.

For example, In 1855, a world exhibition opened in Paris. prepared by the Frenchman Philippe Raimondi, Panama attended with a collection of toquilla straw hats, made in Manabi lands. In that occasion they presented a fine hat to Napoleon III, Emperor of France. Also, explains the Ministry, that In November 1906, the then president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, was photographed wearing a beautiful toquilla straw hat. while inspecting construction work on the Panama Canal. These events would have caused the origin of hats to be confused.

