They seek to spread the benefits of consuming millet – Health and Well-being

Starting in 2023, the International Year of Millet will be celebrated, with the aim of disseminating to the world population the nutritional benefits of this grain, as well as increasing its production and sustainable consumption, AIM found.

This is intended to contribute to the achievement of the objectives contemplated in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as well as the activities foreseen in the United Nations Decade of Action on Nutrition (2016-2025) and the United Nations Decade of Family Farming (2019-2028).

Objectives of the creation of the International Year of Millet

This anniversary has been approved by the General Assembly of the United Nations, through a Resolution issued on March 3, 2021.

The objectives of the declaration of this International Year are aimed at raising awareness in the international community about the importance of millet:

Recognize the contribution of millet to the cultivation of nutritious foods, especially in adverse climatic environments.

Raise awareness about the climate resilience and nutritional benefits of millet.

Disseminate the historical contribution of millet to food security, nutrition and the improvement of the quality of life of family farmers.

Stimulate recognition of the benefits of millet, as well as promote efficient value chains in the market.

Urge Member States to adopt effective measures to benefit the sustainable production and consumption of millet.

Recognize the genetic diversity of millet and its ability to adapt to production environments.

Empower women through education, for the promotion of healthy diets.

Millet: an important nutritional ally

At present, one of the great global challenges is referred to the vertiginous population growth, estimated at some 9,700 million people for the year 2050.

Together with this, the deepening of the climate and environmental crisis stands out, being of vital importance to implement measures for the diversification of crops in complex environments, to solve the food and nutritional requirements of the population.

One of the alternatives is the cultivation of millet. It is a group of small-seeded grasses with a few varieties, grown mainly in dry areas of Asia and Africa: sorghum (big millet), pearl millet, proso millet, finger millet, foxtail millet, and fonio.

It is known as a “nutri-cereal”, given its high nutritional value. It contains vitamins, proteins and minerals: iron, calcium, fiber, starch, magnesium and a low glycemic index.

It is estimated that some ninety million people include millet in their diet. Africa is the continent that accounts for 55% of the world population consuming millet, Asia constitutes 40% and Europe represents approximately 3% of the world market.

According to statistics from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), millet is in the sixth place of production in the world, after wheat, corn, rice, barley and sorghum.

Globally, the annual production of millet grains is estimated at about 762,712 tons, of which India produces about 334,500 tons. Nigeria and Mali are the third and fourth largest producers of millet in the world.

millet benefits

Some of the benefits and advantages of millet are as follows:

Millet cultivation thrives in dry conditions and in hostile climates, compared to rice, wheat and maize.

It requires a reduced amount of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, contributing to the promotion of sustainable agriculture and the diversification of crop rotation.

It is one of the traditional staple crops of farmers in India, Nigeria and China.

It is used in the elaboration of diversified and healthy diets.

It can be kept for up to 5 years in storage facilities (traditional barns). This is due to its seed having a hard shell, which covers the endosperm.

It does not contain gluten, it is easy to digest and it is not allergenic.

It contributes to the prevention of cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, reduces the incidence of tumors, lowers cholesterol and the absorption of fats in the body.